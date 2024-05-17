Anyone in the market for a new car can do so while benefiting a local charity.

The organization behind Meals on Wheels, Ontario Student Nutrition Program and home care and in-home support services will launch their week long 'Drive for VON' event on Tuesday, May 21.



'Drive for VON' will see thirteen dealerships across Chatham, Sarnia, and Windsor make a donation to VON for every vehicle sold during the event.



Carole Dray, Chair, Fund Development committee, Board of Directors, VON says this is the second annual event and it has now expanded.



"It's grown exponentially, expanding from just three the first year in Chatham-Kent only, to a very impressive thirteen dealers across Chatham, Sarnia and Windsor. This is just a good reflection of our commitment to supporting our community and the vital services that we provide here at VON."



She says the funds raised will stay in the community and support local VON programs.



"Mostly those [programs] that are working to help frail and failing health and contributing to the health and quality of life of Canadians in their homes and communities. A lot of people they want to be in their homes with their families, so our goal is to try and provide as much home care for them so that they can remain at home with their loved ones and hope to continue to thrive."



Dray says the Drive for VON event coincides with VON Week which provides the organization an opportunity to raise their profile in the communities they serve.



The Drive for VON event will end of May 27.

Participating dealerships:



- Gus Revenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd - 10150 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor



- Gus Revenberg KIA - 10080 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

- Nissan Infiniti of Windsor - 9760 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

- Volkswagen of Windsor - 9700 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

- Motor City Chrysler - 2300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

- Lanoue Sales Service & Leasing - 5 Mill St W, Tilbury

- Tilbury Chrysler - 76 Mill St W, Tilbury

- Lally Chevrolet - 85 Mill St W, Tilbury

- Campbell Toyota - 296 Richmond St, Chatham

- Volkswagen Chatham - 90 Keil Dr N #1, Chatham

- Park Lane Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - 1290 London Rd, Sarnia

- Sarnia Hyundai - 885 Campbell St, Sarnia

- Subaru of Sarnia - 835 Ontario St, Sarnia