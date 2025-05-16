Local car dealerships are once again assisting the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON).

The 3rd annual 'Drive for VON' runs from May 19 to May 25 and brings together 11 dealerships from across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

The dealerships have pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from every vehicle sold during the week-long campaign to VON.

Brian Lennie is a board member with VON Windsor-Essex Community Corporation and says it's the third year for the campaign.

"Really a powerful fundraising initiative and supports our programs and services across our Erie St. Clair district," says Lennie. "So that includes Windsor, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton."

He says the campaign supports home and community care services.

"Things like Meals on Wheels in Windsor-Essex," he says. "Chatham-Kent, we've got the Kids Circle which is a bereavement service and in Sarnia, we've got volunteer visiting which is a seniors support program. Those are just some of many different programs we offer."

Lennie says last year's campaign raised $14,000.

He's hoping this year's campaign exceeds that amount due to increasing demand, raising food costs and an aging population.

Participating dealerships include:

1- Gus Revenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd - 10150 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

2- Gus Revenberg KIA - 10080 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

3- Nissan Infiniti of Windsor – 9760 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

4- Volkswagen of Windsor - 9700 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

5- Motor City Chrysler - 2300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

6- Lanoue Sales Service & Leasing - 5 Mill St W, Tilbury

7- Windsor Chrysler – 10380 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

8- Chatham Honda – 384 Richmond St, Chatham

9- Bayview Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd – 255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia

10- Sarnia Hyundai - 885 Campbell St, Sarnia

11- Subaru of Sarnia - 835 Ontario St, Sarnia