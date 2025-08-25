TORONTO — When Oasis fans said they wanted to be soaked in nostalgia, this isn't what they had in mind.

But even a sudden downpour couldn't dampen the spirits of 50,000 concertgoers who travelled from around the world to witness a musical reunion many thought would never happen.

Long-estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher kicked off the North American leg of their tour Sunday at Toronto's Rogers Stadium, walking out hand-in-hand and plowing through a set list of their essentials, including "Wonderwall" and "Supersonic."

The tunes were accompanied by a chilly rainstorm that began halfway through the show and didn't let up.

Liam assured the crowd, "It's only a bit of rain, man,'" as he pulled on his hood and reminded them Oasis was from the wet streets of Manchester.

Oasis is set to play a second sold-out show in Toronto on Monday before moving on to the United States.