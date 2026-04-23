Three Canadians have made it onto Spotify's list of 10 most streamed artists of all time.

Drake is third on the list — after only Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny — while the Weeknd takes the fourth spot.

Justin Bieber sits further down at No. 7.

It's the first time Spotify has released a global list of most-streamed artists, and comes as the streaming giant marks its 20th anniversary.

Spotify did not provide insight into its data collection methodology.

The company also released a list of most-streamed songs and albums, and the Weeknd scored high on both, with "Blinding Lights" taking the top spot among the songs and "Starboy" second on the album list.