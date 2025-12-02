Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, and the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to reach 11 wins this season with a 33-15 victory over the New York Giants.

It was the 10th straight win for the AFC-leading Patriots, the franchise's longest streak since winning 10 consecutive games in 2015.

Coach Mike Vrabel also became the third coach since 1970 to have a win streak of 10 or more games in his first season with a team.

Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with no interceptions.

The 2-11 Giants lost their seventh straight game, and third in a row since firing former coach Brian Daboll.