EDMONTON - Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Evan Bouchard had three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 Wednesday to win their first-round, best-of-seven NHL playoff series in five games.

Edmonton eliminated Los Angeles in the opening round for the third year in a row after coming out on top in six games in 2023 and seven in 2022.



Zach Hyman — with his seventh of the post-season — and Evander Kane also scored for Edmonton. The Oilers' only loss of the series was a 5-4 overtime decision in Game 2.



Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pitched in with two assists each as Edmonton's offence broke out at Rogers Place. McDavid extended his points total to a playoff-leading 12 (one goal, 11 assists).



Stuart Skinner made 18 saves after posting a shutout in Edmonton's 1-0 win at Los Angeles in Game 4.



Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere and Blake Lizotte replied for Los Angeles. David Rittich stopped 22 shots in his second straight start.

