A familar face will be sticking around the University of Windsor for a second term.

Dr. Robert Gordon was recently reappointed as president and vice-chancellor by the university's board of governors.



He was first appointed in 2019 and is the university's seventh president.



In a statement, board of governors chair Helga Reidel states, "President Gordon's leadership in guiding this University is truly exceptional."



Since 2019, Dr. Gordon has developed a strategic plan for the university. The first strategic plan in almost a decade.



Some of his other milestones include the Toldo Lancer Centre and an inaugural mental health strategy.



Dr. Gordon says he's honoured to continue to be part of the University of Windsor community.

