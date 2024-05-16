A number of tickets have been handed out after a traffic blitz by the Windsor Police Service.
Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were stationed at major intersections along Howard Ave. and Walker Rd. conducting stops on Wednesday.
Officers issued 36 enforcement actions for speeding, red light and seatbelt violations as well as driving with handheld devices, not having insurance, and other offences.
Police ask drivers to keep road safety in mind.
This week is Canada Road Safety Week, with the theme of “Road Safety: Every Road. Every Day. Everyone.”— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 16, 2024
Yesterday, members of our Traffic Enforcement Unit were stationed at major intersections along Howard Ave. and Walker Rd. to conduct traffic stops and support road safety.… pic.twitter.com/rv3DsjZtR3