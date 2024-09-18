Dozens of people gathered on Tuesday night for a chance to speak with their ward councillor and city representatives.

Approximately 50 people attended the meeting at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre for a chance to speak with ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman.

This was the first ward meeting to be held, with the other nine council members to hold their meetings throughout the rest of September and into October.

The meeting started off with a message from mayor Drew Dilkens, followed by remarks from Sleiman who addressed new and upcoming projects happening within his ward.

Sleiman says it's important to hear residents questions and ideas.

"They say 'we think if you close the road for some reason...', they might have an idea to slow the traffic down, maybe make it 30 km/h into 50... I don't know what they have but if they have ideas, we are more than willing to listen to them."

Heat Harvie is a new resident to ward 5 and says she wanted to hear what Sleiman and city representatives had to say.

"I mean I think that everybody has a lot of concerns for the future, there's a lot of uncertainty out there, and it's good to hear what they have to say and then take some time, process it, and then let my opinion be heard."

Michelle Dunn, a ward 5 resident, says she's concerned about vandalism in the ward.

"I live in a condominium in the ward and we've been having a lot of vandalism lately going on with children. They look like 11 or 12-year-olds - they're coming and vandalizing our building and we're just looking for answers, how we can prevent this from happening."

Meanwhile, Tammy, a ward 5 resident, says she wanted to voice her concerns about the proposed tax increase for 2025.

"Basically I just wanted to put my opinion in on where I thought that if we spent more money on human and health services, we could probably eventually reduce the police services, emergency, and fire services that required to go help all these people."

Members from different city departments are in attendance at the ward meetings to answer questions from residents, including the Parks Department, the Finance Department, Transit, Library Services, Human Resources, among many others.

Two other ward meetings will be held this week, including ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac on September 18 at 6 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

The other ward meeting will be for ward 1 councillor Fred Francis on September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

A full list of ward meetings with dates and locations can be found by clicking here.