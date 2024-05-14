Dozens of members with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) who work at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are making their voices heard as they fight for a fair collective agreement.

Members rallied Monday evening at the exit of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel in support of ongoing bargaining, where negotiations have been ongoing for nearly two years.

Strike votes for over 9,000 workers at Canada Border Services Agency began on April 10, and will wrap up Wednesday, May 15.

The two union's last agreement expired in June 2022, and have been negotiating ever since. PSAC declared an impasse in bargaining in September 2023 after CBSA refused to budge on key issues like wages in line with other law enforcement agencies, better job security, access to telework, and protections from contracting out.

Now with the Gordie Howe International Bridge nearing completion, there is approximately 650 members who work at CBSA locally.

Alissa Howe, President of Windsor Branch 18 of the Customs and Immigration Union, says when it comes time they are ready to strike if they need to.

"Right now we're holding strike votes until the middle of May, and then after that we'll be in strike position. Hopefully we're going to mediation, and hopefully we'll come to some sort of conclusion without having to go on strike because that's really not something that we want to do. We want to make sure that our service to the public continues, and that we have no interruptions."



Howe says she's not sure what a strike would look like, and if it would be similar to their one day strike in 2021.



"We could see something very similar to what happened last time where it would be like a work-to-rule. It just depends on what the PSAC calls for at the time, it could be a general strike where we have members on the picket line, and we're withdrawing services."

Gus Kontogianis, Fourth National Vice-President of the Customs and Immigration Union, says they are ready to do whatever needs to be done.

"I think the whole bargaining unit is energized, we have a great team that's been negotiating on our behalf. The employer has stalled our team for two years, and we're ready to escalate things. Nobody wants to go on strike, but we are ready to escalate."



Kontogianis adds that there are a number of issues that need to be addressed.



"We are chronically understaffed at CBSA - even CBSA management will admit that. And so there's a recruitment and retention problem and the reason is because our wages are not in line with other law enforcement agencies. We're also looking for equitable retirement for our members - 25 and out that other law enforcement agencies have in the country."



Both PSAC and CIU took part in the Public Interest Commission hearings twice in April with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board.

In the coming weeks, the PIC board will provide a non-binding recommendation to reach an agreement, with mediation sessions scheduled to start on June 3.

PSAC says if a strike mandate is received, the union can take strike action seven days after receiving the PIC report.