Dozens of local unions gathered together on Monday morning to celebrate Labour Day.

The parade kicked off the Labour Day event at 10 a.m. where the unions marched to Lanspeary Park for speeches, live entertainment and games.

The parade saw unions such as Unifor Local 444, Local 195, Local 200, the local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, Public Service Alliance of Canada, the Windsor-Essex Health Coalition, United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, CUPE Local 9014, CUPW Windsor Local 630, among many others.

The message across the unions was the same - workers that unite together, can do more together.

Many local unions spoke about standing together in solidarity as the region - and the country - faces economic uncertainty with inflation, and faces uncertainty with trade due to tariffs.

Tish Glenn, President of CUPW Windsor Local 630, represents 520 members who have been heavily impacted labour-wise as they've gone through strikes, contract talks, forced votes, layoffs, and more, since last November.

She says it's a sensitive time for her members.

"We're back to the table to try to get a ratified contract after what's happened to us - Section 107 and 108 being put on us - and the fact that they pushed us into a forced vote, but we said no, so I think we're walking very proudly and saying we said no so that we can get back to that table and get the contract that we deserve as postal workers."

Glenn says her members are proud.

"They're holding their heads up high. They walked through the parade, and they're saying to folks, 'you know what, we're the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, we're proud but we said no to this final offer from Canada Post'. And we're going to go back to that table and hope to get a ratified contract. That's what this is all about for us."

Lisa Cook, SEIU Staff Representative, represents healthcare workers locally through the Service Employees International Union.

She says Labour Day locally is about solidarity.

"It's about union people coming together, workers coming together as a united force, to show the community and employers that we have power in numbers."

Cook says they are facing many challenges in the healthcare sector.

"The staffing ratios, the shortage of certified, registered staff - so there's all kinds of challenges, but we continually fight and stand up to make changes."

Meanwhile, Leslie Frattaroli, Vice President of Development at United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, says they have gone through 79 years as part of the labour movement locally.

She says the Labour Day parade is just one example of local unions working together.

"And wanting to support the work of our labour movement because we know our work - United Way's work - wouldn't be possible without the labour, and we want to be here supporting them and all the hard work that they do. And also celebrate with them, the Labour Day parade is about a celebration of all the great win's, and accomplishments that have happened over the years."

Frattaroli says the region has faced so many challenges, but they stand strong together.

"Ever since COVID it's been challenge after challenge, and then the tariffs happening only magnify all the challenges that we have. We heard data reporting how food insecurity is increasing, we know the challenges that our families have when it comes to affordable housing. So these are problems that are so significant and have only gotten more significant."

This Labour Day, the Ontario government has announced they are supporting Ontario and Canadian workers by breaking down interprovincial barriers for in-demand professions such as architects, engineers, electricians and more.

This change is part of the government's plan to protect workers and build a unified Canadian workforce that can stand up to U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty.