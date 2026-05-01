Dozens of local businesses are joining the fight against childhood cancer.

Paper Heroes Comic Book Lounge & Collectibles and the Fight Like Mason Foundation will be hosting a charity BBQ and raffle this upcoming weekend.

As part of Free Comic Book Weekend on May 2, over 45 free comics will be available to choose from.

Meanwhile, over 50 businesses across Windsor-Essex have made donations to the event to be raffled away during the BBQ, such as branded swag, gift cards, and more.

Some of the businesses involved include Bob Reaume Sports, El Patron Mexican Grill, Joe Schmoe's Eats N Drinks, On the Water Miniature Golf, Imagine Cinemas Lakeshore, The Soda Pop Bros., the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club, among many more.

Project Manager Dan Upham says it's a big event.

"All proceeds that are made through that go to Fight Like Mason... Fight Like Mason will be also on site collecting small donations, take photos with superheroes that they have, and there's going to be all kinds of other things going on. Free comic books, tarot readings, some vendors, and a big sale."

He says they couldn't do this without the local businesses taking part.

"They're donating to the BBQ and the raffle, so they put up product of theirs, we asked for branded merchandise - hats, shirts - stuff that people can wear in the community to support these local businesses, and show that we're supporting them. And as well, they gave gift cards, and prizes, and products, and all kinds of stuff, things that represent their business, and they put it into the raffle."

Upham says this is a great way to support local while giving back.

"Put their story out there, who they are, what they are, what their values are, what their product is, any upcoming events, anything that they're doing... it's just to get them out there. Times are very tough right now, and it's very important that we support local."

In 2025, Paper Heroes raised $4,500 during the event - totalling $20,000 over the last 10 years to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Upham says the fundraising goal this year is $5,000.

The charity BBQ will be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 2 at Paper Heroes Comic Book Lounge & Collectibles located at 2857 Howard Avenue.