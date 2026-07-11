Dozens of Gordie Howe bridge workers unionize ahead of opening

The president of Unifor Local 195 says Canadian workers responsible for keeping the Gordie Howe International Bridge running have chosen union representation.

Nabbout says about 37 traffic control, maintenance and general labour employees have signed on with Unifor so far, with that number expected to grow.

A first collective agreement is now being negotiated and could be in place later this summer.

“We as a Unifor organization, we will be looking forward not only to just to walk on the bridge, and just see our member who joined Unifor to excel and support their family,” Nabbout told AM800’s Live and Local with guest host Brian Masse.

The long-awaited opening date became official Friday, with Canada and Michigan agreeing to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27.

Nabbout says the new bridge should improve trade flow.

“From the auto parts sector, that really is going to have a faster movement of goods. This bridge is designed to speed up customs processing and improvement supply chain,” he said.

He says the project’s impact will extend beyond transportation.

“Economically, this is going to open the door for many many different opportunities,” said Nabbout.

“We are hoping that July 27 is a reality. No additional problems. It looks like it is official and we are happy to see this become a reality after so many years of delay.”