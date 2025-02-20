A homelessness workshop left Windsor residents feeling informed.

Over 75 people attended the workshop Wednesday evening called "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Homelessness But Didn't Know Who to Ask" - hosted by the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative.

The workshop saw a number of community organizations, such as the Downtown Mission, the Salvation Army, the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4), and more, come together to provide tips and tools for healthy interactions with those experiencing homelessness.

The main message from the evening was to have empathy, understanding, and to hopefully remove the stigma that people on the street face everyday.

Bob Cameron, Executive Director of the DWCC, says the hope is that residents treat everyone with the same respect.

"I think one of the things is take a dip into stepping into other people's lives, of encouraging those who are on the street, and it might be just even just eye contact, a smile, the frequency of running into someone and say 'hey, what's your name? My name is Bob', and beginning to say I'm no longer isolated, someone sees me, and treats me with respect."

Corinne Davis attended the workshop and says she left feeling informed on how to help others.

"Since I've been walking I've been noticing it more and more often on Pelissier [Street] and Ouellette [Avenue], and on our four corners when we're driving, and I wanted to know what's right, what's wrong, how do we help people, what's going on? And they gave me all of this information that was absolutely wonderful."

This local downtown resident says she wants the community to feel less fear around those experiencing homelessness.

"I think if you spend more time walking around and talking to people - less of a fear. Because I volunteered for the [Downtown] Mission, and spent a lot of time with people I really don't have a fear, but I know there are so many people around here who do."

Sharlene Rehman from Devonwood Community Church says people need to start caring enough to see what can be done.

"It's not to say everybody would be comfortable going out in the street, and that's okay. But what if you went to McDonald's, and bought $15 gift cards and the next time you see someone who's asking for money, or food, or whatever on the street corner when you're driving, that you hand that out."

Rehman says at the end of the day it's about helping those who need it most.

"You get to a point where when you see such a need, and you don't know what's going on, what's being done, what agencies are here to help, you feel compelled. And that's why we're here. We're compelled to find out what's going on, and how we want to get involved."

311 and the non-emergency Windsor Police line are always available if residents believe an individual experiencing homelessness needs assistance.

Residents who are unsure of what resources are available can find more information on the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative website.