A night to honour those lost to addiction and to celebrate those in recovery.

Dozens of community members attended the 9th annual Windsor Lights of Hope vigil that took place Thursday evening at Charles Clark Square.

As part of Recovery Month, this event is a way to tribute those who have lost their lives to addiction, celebrate those who are in active recovery, and support those who have lost someone with their addiction battle.

The night features stories, songs, and a candlelight vigil to reflect on the impact of addiction within the local community.

Approximately 20 community partners such as the House of Sophrosyne, Brentwood, Pozitive Pathways, the Downtown Mission, and the Leamington Community Hope Centre, took part in the event to offer resources to those who may be impacted.

Lisa Dobson, Lights of Hope organizer, says Windsor is going through an drug epidemic.

"This month is Recovery Month, and so we are bringing people who are successful in recovery up to be a light in our city, to bring hope. Our main objective of the night is to have people living with hope because our city needs it."

Dobson says the night is about hope.

"I very much want people to know, if you are in active use, you are still loved. You are loved. We are loving on each other tonight, and that's what it is, it's loving on each other, bringing hope, and lifting each other up."

Jesse Banner attended the event with the Leamington Community Hope Centre and is in one of their recovery programs currently.

He says he wants to better his life.

"I struggled for a while in addiction, multiple years... a decade. And since November, I've been doing good and staying clean. I lost my sister to an overdose of drugs, so that's where I hit my rock bottom, and that's especially why I wanted to come out here because we're honouring that."

Greg Poloz attended the event with the Leamington Community Hope Centre and Hand in Hand Support.

He says it's possible to overcome your addiction.

"I'm just hoping that some people that listen to the stories that are going to be involved with the testimonies that can get some hope, and to realize that it is possible. I'm three years clean from fentanyl, crystal meth, and heroin, and if I can do it anybody can do it."

Poloz says there's still so much stigma around mental health and addiction.

"It can happen to anybody, it can literally happen to anybody. So, all these people that are trying to get clean don't want to be stuck in addiction, they're trying real hard, and I just want everybody to know that if you try real hard at recovery, and you trust in God, and you surround yourself with good people, anybody can do it."

Proceeds from the Windsor Lights of Hope event will support the Windsor Youth Centre, which is in need of funding to remain open and continue serving the community.