A $140,000 drug and weapons bust in Tecumseh.

In July, Provincial Police began a drug trafficking investigation in Essex County and executed a search warrant at a home in Tecumseh on Tuesday, September 24th.



Officers seized four handguns, one of which was loaded, a conducted energy weapon, 5,700 oxycodone pills, suspected cocaine with a street value of $20,000 and $120,000 in Canadian cash.



Two people, a 47-year old and a 69-year old - both from Tecumseh - are facing 56 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm and many others.



The pair will appear in court in October and November.

