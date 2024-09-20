Dozens of individuals gathered together on Thursday evening to Take Back The Night.

Residents gathered at Charles Clark Square to stand together and show their support for those impacted by sexual, intimate partner and domestic violence.

This event, which has been running in Windsor since 1985, is held annually and is run by the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor Essex alongside Hiatus House.

The event featured different community organizations offering brochures and flyers with information on resources, as well as a march throughout downtown to make their voices heard.

While in previous years this event featured speakers who have been impacted by violence and IPV, this years focus and theme revolved around community support, and resources that are available to those who have been affected or who know someone affected.

Erika Broadbent, Special Projects at Hiatus House, says it's a difficult event, but also empowering.

"It's pretty devastating that we still have to be here, and we've been here since 1985, and if you look back in Windsor's or Take Back The Night's history's pictures our signs are almost the exact same. The catcalling is the same, the street harassment is the same, the sexual violence is the same, things yes have changed and evolved in our society, but that is still an ongoing problem."

Teena Cichon is the women's representative with Public Service Alliance of Canada local 576, and says despite how much has changed, it's important to continue to show up.

"We've highlighted the big issues, but what about the sneaky ones? What about the gaslighting? And the comments? And the back-biting? And still domestic violence is a huge issue, so we're just here to keep those fires burning."

Jenn Myer attended the event and says the night belongs to everyone.

"We can do more. And I think something that also hits me is the people who don't get to be here tonight, right? The people that we lost along the way, and so there's almost like this super charge to do more, but also the mourning of those who didn't make it."

Janice Sylvester attended the event and says most woman face some sort of gender-based violence, sexual assault, or harassment in their life.

"I know personally I have, as well as both of my children, and it's necessary that we don't let that fear keep us home, and keep us silent, and to show up and say that even if you're a little scared you can still be brave. Bravery is not about not being scared, it's about getting out there anyway."

Community supports in attendance include Hiatus House, WEST, VAWCCWE, Wen-Do Women's Self Defence, Sexual Assault Crisis Centre, Trans Wellness, NISA, among others.

Nearly 100 municipalities across the province have declared IPV an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg.