Approximately 30 people showed up to the Riverdance Community Centre in LaSalle to learn how to row.

Build a Dream and the LaSalle Rowing Club held their free inaugural Learn to Row Open House on Tuesday evening.

This event offered the opportunity for self-identifying women and gender-diverse individuals aged 13 and older to explore the world of rowing.

Participants had the chance to tour the club building, learn how to row on an erg rowing machine and other demonstrations, before trying first-hand in the water.

13-year-old Charlotte attended and says it was a very cool experience.

"At first you kind of just learn the basics, and then you get to go out on the water - which was pretty cool. At first I was kind of scared of falling in, but then it was cool once I got the hang of it."

Natalie Diluca attended the event and says rowing was something she was always wanted to try.

"I thought that would be fun, and something to do for great exercise, and to meet some people. And especially with the Olympics on it's always great to learn how to row so you know what you're doing when you watch the Olympics as well."



Diluca says she sees the Rowing Club almost everyday when she walks along the water.



"I've always wanted to pop in, and see what it's like and try it, and so this has been a bucket list of mine and I'm actually checking it off."

Doug Diet, President and Coach of LaSalle Rowing Club, says this is a chance to invite people to the sport of rowing.

"We're here to introduce them to a healthy lifestyle, some fitness, team building skills, and overall have some fun and enjoyment on the water."

Diet says there are stations set up prior to attendees going on the water.



"We have an erg station where you can learn how to properly row an indoor rower as you would on the water for rowing purposes. We have two land-based stations where you get your hands on actual oars - sweeping and sculling oars - and can practice your stroke in those stations."

There will be a Learn to Row Program taking place on August 13 and August 20. More information can be found on the LaSalle Rowing Club website.

This partnership was made possible due to a grant by Sport Canada - the Community Sport for All initiative.

Build a Dream is dedicated to encouraging and empowering women in typically male-dominated sectors.

The LaSalle Rowing Club currently has approximately 100 members, and is looking to continue to grow the club.