The ward councillor for downtown Windsor says businesses in the core are gearing up for a busy Thursday night.

"It's going to be a big night for hockey and a big night for our area and certainly a big night for our downtown," says ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Agostino says bars and restaurants will be showing the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and the United States.

He says the game is part of the core's 'watch it downtown games.'

Agostino believes businesses will offer food and drink specials.

"We encourage everybody to come down, bring their flags, bring their red and white and watch the game at one of our many establishments downtown where I believe all of them are no cover," says Agostino.

He says there's a lot of excitement in the core for the championship game.

"I believe that the excitement is going to be off the charts," he says. "I think it's probably going to be the most watched hockey game in the past quarter century."

Agostino says the lights at city hall will be red and white during the game.

"We'll get the lights on Ouellette Avenue to red and white to show our support for Team Canada and I encourage everybody out there to put your Canadian flags back up at your houses, this is going to be a big night, it's a big event and a big day for downtown Windsor," says Agostino.

The Americans beat Canada 3-1 last Saturday in Montreal during round-robin play.

The game started off with three fights in the first nine seconds.

Thursday's championship game will be played in Boston at 8 p.m.