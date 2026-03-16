Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says St. Patrick's Day is a boost for the hospitality sector.

Agostino says many businesses in the downtown core look forward to St. Patrick's Day.

He says businesses will have special menus to celebrate the day.

Agostino says celebrations in the core started early for St. Patrick's Day.

"It was a busy weekend; I think a lot of people celebrated on Saturday night," says Agostino. "I haven't seen downtown as busy as I've seen it in the past couple of weeks. I mean, this Saturday was another just booming night in downtown Windsor."

He says it looks like it's going to be a colder St. Patrick's Day.

"Tomorrow I wish the weather was a little bit better, but I think it will still be busy, and of course, always encourage people, make sure you plan ahead, don't drink and drive, make plans, get an Uber, and get a designated driver," he says. "We don't want you to get in our trouble or hurt anybody, but certainly it's a good time to celebrate and lots of good things are happening, and I'm sure the green beer will be flowing."

Agostino says St. Patrick's Day is a boost for businesses in the hospitality sector.

"It's a day where people like to go out, have a few drinks, and have a great meal," says Agostino. "It's one of those staples of the year that means a lot to the hospitality industry to make some revenue."

Agostino says decorative lights in the downtown core will be green for St. Patrick's Day.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of -2 degrees Celsius for St. Paddy's Day with an evening low around -6 degrees.