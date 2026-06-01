Downtown Windsor taxi robbery leaves one injured, suspect charged

One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged taxi robbery in Windsor that left one person with serious injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the area of McDougall Street and Chatham Street East near Caesars Windsor.

As a result of an investigation, officers learned that the suspect was arguing with a cab driver over payment for the taxi.

During the argument, police say the suspect kicked the vehicle and when the driver exited the vehicle to confront him, the suspect entered the driver’s seat and put the car in reverse while the victim was standing beside it, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police say the suspect then fled the area in the stolen taxi at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for traffic signals.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Within 30 minutes, City Centre Patrol officers located the stolen taxi parked in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Chatham Street East and arrested the suspect without incident in the 900 block of Pelissier Street.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with robbery and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.