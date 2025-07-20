A man is in hospital following a shooting in downtown Windsor early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim was shot following an altercation between two groups.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is urging residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for possible evidence.

Anyone with information should call police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.