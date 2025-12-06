The 58th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday evening in downtown Windsor.

There are 75 entries for this year's parade, including eight bands and some brand-new characters, including Bella Wings, which has a wingspan of 20 feet that will be illuminated.

Along with the parade, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market will again be hosting the Downtown Windsor Holiday Market in the Pelissier Street Parking Garage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which will feature local vendors, artisans, live music, and food producers offering festive gifts and treats for the season.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says they will have heaters in the Pelissier Street Parking Garage and over 20 vendors.

"People will be able to come down and shop local and really get some cool Christmas gifts and look at different crafts and arts," he says. "There's going to be some food down there and live entertainment. You can come down and check out the incredible murals that have been painted."

Agostino says they encourage everyone to come down early and enjoy downtown.

"We encourage everyone to book a reservation downtown. Check out one of the new places; there's a brand new coffee shop that just opened on Pelissier, Big Mug. Go in there and get yourself a cappuccino. Head to Starbucks downtown and go to Cucina 360 and have dinner," he says. "There are so many great things to do downtown before the parade and then go for a little walk in the market."

The parade through the downtown core will begin at 6 p.m. on Giles Boulevard before heading north along Ouellette Avenue and down to Pitt Street.

The parade is expected to last nearly two hours to travel the entire route.