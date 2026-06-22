Downtown Windsor prepares for major crowds, revenue boost from Ford Fireworks

Thousands are expected to head downtown Monday night, lining Windsor’s riverfront for the annual Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River.

Chris MacLeod is chair of Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and says the event is meaningful to the core.

“The daily activity that we get downtown, boosted by the farmers market and those kinds of things are big for our downtown, but this event is probably the single largest revenue generator for our downtown bars and restaurants through the year,” MacLeod said.

He encourages everyone to come downtown early.

“Have dinner, have drinks, go to the fireworks and then hang around afterwards,” said MacLeod.

“Instead of rushing back to your car and sitting in traffic for an hour, maybe hang out at one of our bars and restaurants and stay downtown for a while. Let the traffic clear out and and then make your way home.”

MacLeod says those looking to drive are covered.

“There is parking available downtown, so you can get close to downtown,” he said.

“Just be aware that it takes a little while to get out of town after the event is over.”

In late May, USA Today readers ranked Detroit the second-best place in the U.S. to watch fireworks, behind Chicago’s Navy Pier for the third straight year.

The ranking notes the Detroit River show is so large it requires three barges, with live music, food, and drinks adding to the experience.