A show of support in downtown Windsor for the Detroit Pistons and the Montreal Canadiens.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is going to turn decorative LED lights in the city core blue and red, the colours of the Pistons and Canadiens, in support of their playoff push this spring.

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs with Game 1 set for Wednesday. The Habs advanced after knocking off Tampa Bay in Game 7 Sunday, beating the Lightning 4-games-to-3.

The Detroit Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs beginning Tuesday night after rallying to eliminate the Orlando Magic in Game 7 Sunday night while the Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors in seven games. The top-seeded Pistons avoided a major upset against the 8th-seed Magic after coming back from being down 3-games-to-1 to win the series.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says it's nice we're able to cover two teams.

"Unfortunately, I was hoping to do one side of the street purple, but it didn't work out for the Raptors. It's all good; it was a great season for them," he says. "It's great to be able to do stuff like this for local sports teams, for stuff that's going on for the community."

Agostino says It's just another great thing to add and highlight the stuff we're doing downtown.

"I've got so many compliments about the lights downtown and how much people love them," he says. "To be able to do stuff like this, to be able to highlight holidays, to be able to highlight sports teams, we can even do baby reveals for people, if they wanted to, right?"

In 2024, the DWBIA began installing advanced LED lighting built for the outdoors that includes programmable elements for different colours, speeds, and patterns.

The large globe lights are suspended above the sidewalks along Ouellette Avenue between Riverside Drive and Elliott Street West.