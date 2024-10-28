That's a wrap on the 2024 season of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

The market ran over 30 weeks on Saturday's from Mar. 30 to Oct. 26.

Chris Macleod, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, says the end of market season is always a little bittersweet.

"It's been another great year. Tens of thousands of people that we saw through the market this year, but our staff work so hard and the vendors work so hard, so you know you're sad to see it end for the year, but I know that our staff and vendors who work so hard are looking forward to not having to get up so early on Saturday mornings."

He says the market continues to see growth among vendors and attendees.

"We were full all throughout the season which was great from a vendor perspective, and then from participants it ranges from a couple to upwards of 3,500 depending on the weekend. We had some special event weekends where we saw upwards of 4,000 people through, so definitely another great season for the market."

Macleod says they are looking forward next season, but have events planned for the holiday's first.

"We do have some special event markets planned. One of them will be part of the Santa Claus Parade. So we'll have the holiday market in the Pelissier Street parking garage as part of the Santa Claus Parade again this year."