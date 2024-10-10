Harvest Festival is happening within the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market this weekend.

A fall-themed event bringing together vendors, artists, crafters, artisans, and community groups showcasing their unique fall-inspired products and activities.



"Harvest Fest is a tremendous event that will feature a number of vedors selling everything from baked goods, to pottery, to Chrysanthemums and pumpkins, and everything Halloween and fall like.," says Downtown Windsor BIA executive directorDebi Croucher.



This weekend many families will also celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and she says vendors will have a number of options for Thanksgiving dinners.



"Typically the holiday weekend has always been very popular at the farmers' market. There's a lot going on. There are a lot of produce and products that folks can pick up for the holiday traditions that will enchance the thanksgiving meal."



The 2024 farmers' market began back in March and will run through Oct. 26.



Croucher says attendance numbers each week have surpassed 2,000 people.



"It's a really good event not just for the downtown in bringing folks that typically wouldn't come into the city centre, but it also really supports our small businesses that participate at market, but then also our member businesses in the downtown."



She says this weekend will offer live entertainment, free face painting and kids craft stations.



The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market takes each Saturday through Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street & Park Street.

