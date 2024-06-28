The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) announced Friday afternoon the cancellation of the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market that was scheduled to happen Saturday, Jun. 29, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers cited the weather forecast as the reason for the cancellation.



Environment Canada is forecasting risk of thunderstorms in the morning and early in the afternoon with 30 to 40 mm of rain expected.



"We understand the anticipation and excitement that surrounds the weekly Farmers' Market, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to all those involved," said organizers in a release.



"It is disheartening to reach this conclusion; however, the safety of our visitors, vendors, volunteers, and staff remains our utmost priority. Although we cannot gather at the market this weekend, we strongly encourage our community to support our vendors by visiting their brick-and-mortar locations. Many of our vendors operate local stores and shops that offer the same high-quality products you enjoy at the market," organizers said.

