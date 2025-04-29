The 2025 Basketball Super League Championship will be decided Tuesday night in Sudbury.

The Windsor Express take on the Sudbury Five in Game 5 of the championship series.

The Express forced a fifth and deciding game after winning at home Friday night 85-79.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says an 'Express Watch Party' will be held tonight at Eastwood's Grill and Lounge on Riverside Drive East.

He's encouraging the public to come out and support the Express.

"It's Game 5, it's the deciding game, winner takes all, so we'll be at Eastwood's tonight in downtown Windsor," he says.

Agostino says a busy night is expected at Eastwood's.

"Between the Express and the Leafs game which I'm sure will be on as well, it's going to be a good time and all Windsor Express fans come on out, all Leafs fans come on out, we'll be at Eastwood's in downtown Windsor," says Agostino.

He says he attended Friday night's game and talked to Windsor Express owner Dartis Willis after the game.

"As soon as the game was over, Dartis came up to me and said can we do something downtown and I'm like absolutely Dartis," says Agostino. "For the Windsor Express, no question about it. It's a championship game, it's our team. It's a great, great league, great basketball."

Agostino says Eastwood's is taking reservations in advance but says reservations are not needed.

Tip-off for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m.