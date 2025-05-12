A Windsor man who lives near the downtown mission has had enough.

"It's destroying my neighbourhood," says Pelissier Street resident Nick Amlin. "It has destroyed my mental health, it's destroying my wife's mental health and our entire neighbourhood."

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Nick Amlin says he had a run in Sunday night with an individual who was keying cars on his street.

"I heard a grinding sound so popped on my front camera to watch somebody keying all the cars down the street including my wife's car that she's made one payment on so far," says Amlin. "It's a guy with something in his hand just scrapping it along the entire length of the cars as they go by."

Amlin says he ran out of his house in his socks and caught up to the individual.

He says there was tussle but the man continued to run away.

Amlin says he chased the man all the way to Goyeau until police arrived near the emergency department at the Ouellette Campus.

"He was arrested where he then proceeded to laugh, tell me he's going to sue me and then said see you later as he got put into the car," says Amlin.

He says he's defending his personal property and his right to exist.

Amlin says it's hopeless and his wife does not want to be in the core anymore.

"It's so upsetting for me to watch my wife go through this," says Amlin. "It's upsetting for me going through it too don't get me wrong but I just hate being in a position where I can make my wife feel comfortable in our own home. There's always something going on."

He says he and his wife both contacted Windsor police and have provided surveillance footage.

Amlin says five vehicles were keyed on his street but more were keyed the night before on Church, Pine and Bruce.

He's calling for a full-time police presence in the area or a security company present at all times.