The Downtown Mission's biggest fundraiser of the year takes place this weekend.

The annual Coldest Night of the Year returns Saturday and will bring together hundreds of walkers and teams to raise money for those experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Windsor.

Currently, the Mission has raised nearly $95,000 out of their $110,000 fundraising goal.

Over 140 people visit the Mission every night to seek warmth and safety, and without community support the organization cannot meet the growing need.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director at The Downtown Mission, says the community always steps up.

"Happy to see so many walkers come and join us this year, I think we have possibly the highest number we've ever had with over 300 walkers, over 40 teams."

She says while she's thankful for the donations, it's about more than that.

"It's a great fundraiser for sure for us, for our community, but it also shows the people that we serve here at the Mission every day and night that there's a whole community of people out there that support them, and love them, when they may not know that."

Ponniah-Goulin says this event is crucial for the Mission.

"This event will help us keep our doors open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It's our biggest fundraiser, so every year we depend on this event to help us reach our financial requirements for the year to keep our programs going."

This is the 13th year the Mission has held this event - starting it back in 2012.

Registration starts at 4 p.m. at 875 Ouellette Avenue, and the walk will take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The funds raised from this event help the Mission to continue offering hot meals, safe shelter, and vital support programs to those in dire need.

Those interested in making a donation can visit the Downtown Mission's website.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kristen Siapas