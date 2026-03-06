The Downtown Mission says this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk was its biggest yet.

The 2026 event last Saturday brought in $132,740, surpassing the Mission’s $125,000 goal and setting a new local record.

More than 400 walkers, 46 teams, and 75 volunteers took part, with support from 17 sponsors.

The Mission's manager of development & community engagement, Kevin Blondin, said the goal was reached by 12 p.m. on event day.

"It's really important for the Downtown Mission because it brings in a lot of funding that's needed to keep our doors open, keep our lights on, and continue to serve the population that we serve," he said.

Windsor ranked 31st out of 222 locations nationwide, and the Mission says the results show how strongly the community stands behind people who rely on its services.

Blondin said all money raised helps support Mission programs.

"We're always in need of more support," he said.

"Whether that's in the form of funding or community groups coming to volunteer here, or even donating common household items like hygeine products, dishes and cutlery for our dining hall, linens for our beds at our shelter place."

Blondin said donations are still open until March 31 through the event website .

"The demand isn't decreasing and the need is only growing, so we want to see as much support continue to come in as possible," he said.

"It helps us to shoot even high next year."

Next year's event will take place on Saturday Feb. 27, 2027.