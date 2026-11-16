Downtown Mission seeking winter coats, hand warmers as temperatures dip

The Downtown Mission seen in Windsor, Ont. on May 27, 2025. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

With overnight temperatures expected to fall to around the freezing mark in the coming days, the Downtown Mission is asking the community to help stock up on cold-weather essentials for people experiencing homelessness.

Director of Programs and Services Matt Johnson says winter gear is one of the biggest needs as colder weather arrives.

“We’re always on the lookout as the weather gets colder for any winter gear, both men’s and women’s, all sizes. That includes hats, toques, scarves, winter coats, especially this year. In years past, we’ve been part of kind of community coat drives that have fallen off over the years. So winter coats are a big thing this year,” Johnson said.

He says some of the most useful donations aren’t expensive or complicated.

“Every year, hand warmers are huge. Our clients love them. They’re a really quick and easy way to get a quick warm up, and not just for hands. You can put them in pockets. You can put them in your shoes. You can do whatever with them,” he said.

While clients do raise concerns about the challenges winter can bring, Johnson says staff are focused on making sure they have the supplies needed to support people through the coldest months of the year.

“The Downtown Mission relies on our community to keep us in donations and keep us having the ability to serve this population, and that we appreciate everything that the community can give to us in order for us to do this work,” Johnson said.

The Mission is also looking for layered clothing, along with shoes and boots, especially common men’s sizes.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or until 8 p.m. on weekends.

Financial contributions can also be made through the Downtown Mission’s website.