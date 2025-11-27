As the winter weather looks to worsen in the region over the weekend, the Downtown Mission is putting a call out to the public for donations.

The region is expected to see windy conditions, temperatures below zero into the night, and a chance of snow over the weekend.

The Downtown Mission is turning to the public for donations of winter accessories like coats, hats, and gloves, clothing like pajamas, jogging pants, and sweaters, and other accessories like blankets and hand warmers.

As the winter weather ramps up, Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, the Executive Director of the Downtown Mission, says they're seeing between 110 and 150 individuals nightly, and between 200 and 300 individuals visiting throughout the day.

She says they need help from the public.

"If people have the opportunity, if they have some jogging pants, or pajamas pants, jackets, mittens, gloves, socks, anything like that that they don't need anymore but they're still in fairly good condition, we would appreciate if those could be dropped off to the Mission."

Ponniah-Goulin says food donations are also very welcomed.

"We're providing anywhere between 300 to 400 meals a day at the Downtown Mission, so if people have food items that they would like to donate, that would be greatly helpful and greatly appreciated. But also, if they are willing and able to volunteer."

She says hand warmers are a great donation.

"Some people come here just for a few hours, they don't stay here all day, or all night, and they just want to warm up. But then when we have those hand warmers, we're able to give them when they're leaving, or if we have a jacket, or gloves, and we're able to give it to these individuals when they leave so they can stay warmer as they travel around the city."

The Downtown Mission is located on Ouellette Avenue between Erie and Elliott.

Donations can also be made on the Downtown Mission website.