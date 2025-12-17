The Downtown Mission of Windsor is expecting hundreds of people for its annual community holiday meal.

Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Mission at 875 Ouellette Avenue will be hosting individuals and families in need of a warm meal, fellowship, and holiday spirit.

Executive Director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says this is a time for those who need some extra help.

"It's something that we love to do every year. We have volunteers, board members, and community members who come and help prepare the meal, serve the meal, and just engage with our community members and also our individuals who are experiencing homelessness, our guests as well," she says.

Ponniah-Goulin says they usually serve several hundred people lunch on a daily basis.

"Usually, we would be preparing for about 250 or so, just to be safe. On a regular basis we're serving around 200 people each day for lunch," she says.

Ponniah-Goulin says this meal is one meal out of 365 days of the year, and they're always looking for help from the community.

"People are always welcome, so we'd love to have them. On the flip side of that, if anyone is out there who is struggling and needs a place to be and a warm meal, please, we are open; please come by,' she says.

The meal usually consists of turkey and ham, along with all the fixings and side dishes of a traditional Christmas dinner, along with dessert.