The Downtown Mission is in need of winter clothing.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says toques, mittens, gloves and socks are needed.

She says the mission also needs boots and jackets.

"This time of year we definitely are needing always but this year specifically, because all of the donations we've received recently, we've gone through really quickly, unfortunately," she says.

Ponniah-Goulin says older clothes can also be donated.

"I always like to remind people, especially this time of year because of Christmas and holidays, a lot of people get gifts of new clothes; if they have old jeans or jogging pants, leggings, things like that, that they want to get rid of, we would gladly take them," says Ponniah-Goulin.

On Tuesday, the mission posted on social media about its desperate need for winter items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Downtown Mission on Ouellette Avenue near Elliott Street West.