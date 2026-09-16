Downtown Mission making cuts due to ‘critical financial crisis’

The Downtown Mission of Windsor is being forced to cut a program due to rising operational expenses and falling donations.

In response to what’s being called a “critical financial crisis,” the board of directors has voted to permanently close its social enterprise, Mission Promotional Products, effective Friday, September 25.

The mission says in a release that “The closure of Mission Promotional Products represents a necessary step to mitigate immediate financial losses and protect the Mission’s core operations.”

Executive Director Rukshini Pooniah-Goulin says Mission Promotional Products is a program they ran to help bring in extra funding for the mission for its services.

“Unfortunately, due to increases in production costs, wages, etc., the increases in the costs have outpaced the sales of the social enterprise,” she says.

Mission Promotional Products is a program that was started to help people overcome employment barriers and gain job training and work experience. All of the money earned selling products went back into the mission.

In 2025, the total cost of shelter was $4,397,940, with $3,055,298 required in fundraising.

The statement says, “We are at the point now that there are no more cuts available for operational supplies, and we need to make difficult decisions on reduction of programs, services, and potentially beds if the trend continues.”

The organization warns further adjustments may be required to ensure long-term viability.

Pooniah-Goulin says last month they forecast they would receive $150,000 in donations and grants but ended at around $103,000.

“We’re about $50,000 short for that one month alone. We’re, of course, doing as much as we can to reduce our costs overall as well,” she says. “Thankfully we’re spending less than was forecast as well as far as the beginning of the year goes. We can’t continue to have those shortfalls.”

Pooniah-Goulin says they’re sad they had to make the announcement, but they will do everything they can to maintain the services they provide the community.

“Shelter and food and other programs of opportunity for individuals trying to get out of poverty and homelessness. We’ll try to continue them as long as we can and as best as we can with the support of our community and funding from higher levels of government as best as we possibly can,” she says.

The mission’s leadership is actively exploring all avenues for emergency funding, community partnerships, and cost-saving measures to stabilize the organization.

The Mission is located at 875 Ouellette Avenue.