The Downtown Mission is inviting the community to take part in the 24 hour Bench Talks later this week.

This is an opportunity for those locally to have conversations with the Mission about finding solutions to help alleviate the issue of homelessness and poverty in the region.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning until 11 a.m. on Friday, those with the Mission, community advocates, and ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino will take shelter under a tent in recognition of those experiencing homelessness to demonstrate the importance of having affordable housing.

Those attending can get a tour of the Downtown Mission, speak with those involved, and help brainstorm ideas to help those in need.

Donations will also be accepted to support those using the Downtown Mission's Food Bank.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director at the Mission, says the event is all about awareness.

"Typically it's about homelessness and people who are experiencing homeless, who don't have a place of their own to find safety, find a place to sleep in at night or spend time during the day. And also this year we're bringing awareness and actually raising funds to help our Mission's Food Bank."



She says any donation helps.

"So if they're not able to make a financial donation, and it doesn't matter how much it could be $5, it could be $100, every little bit helps we really appreciate it. But if they would rather do something like a box of cereal, a jar of peanut butter, some gloves or some mittens to pass onto someone, or a pair of socks."

Ponniah-Goulin says they will be there the entire 24 hours.

"We may have to step away for a little bit for meetings and things like that, we'll be doing tours at the Mission as well to let people know what's going on, but the majority of the time we will be out there underneath the tent, on a bench, talking with our community members as they stop by."

This event has been ongoing since 2018.

Monetary or non-perishable food items can be donated, as well as winter gear such as hats and gloves.

Approximately 1,500 to 2,000 individuals visit the Mission's Food Bank each month.

The Mission is located at 875 Ouellette Avenue.