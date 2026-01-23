The cold weather is already impacting the Downtown Mission.

Speaking on AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, mission executive director Rukshini Pooniah-Goulin says over the last couple of weeks, more people have been using the mission.

She says the mission is seeing between 130 and 140 people using its shelter space during the day and at night and knows more people could be coming in trying to access shelter space.

Pooniah-Goulin says the mission is doing all it can to be ready for the cold weather.

"Every seat has been full and there's people sitting on the floor, or sitting on chairs extra in the dining hall," says Pooniah-Goulin. "People just hanging out inside in the hallway just during the day, and that doesn't happen when the weather isn't as cold as it's been."

She says the mission wants to keep people warm and keep people safe.

"Over the last week, there were days when it wasn't that extreme, extreme cold, and still the numbers were high," she says. "So we're just preparing to have even more people coming to us."

Pooniah-Goulin says the mission will continue to provide its daily community lunch.

She says due to the extreme cold, the mission is trying to reserve its space for those who are experiencing homelessness.

Pooniah-Goulin says individuals who come to the mission and have their homes, will be given a lunch to go.