The councillor for Ward 3 in Windsor is looking forward to this year's St. Patrick's Day, and the boost it could provide to local businesses downtown.

Every year on March 17 people head out wearing green to partake in the festivities, from live music, to grabbing food, and of course enjoying a few pints of green beer.



Renaldo Agostino says this year's St. Patrick's Day is interesting since it falls on a Sunday, which means it's almost like two different St. Patrick's Days.



"So for the Saturday night crowd, which is younger and a big crowd, at midnight it's St. Patrick's Day. So I really anticipate a busy Saturday, especially with this gorgeous weather, and I also anticipate a busy Sunday as well," he said.



The weather isn't expected to be as good Sunday as Saturday, with the forecast calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries and a high of 6°C.



Despite that, it's still a day that will likely draw out lots of people into Windsor's downtown.



"Everyone's got their St. Patrick's Day posters up, everybody I'm sure is gearing up with the green beer and everything else they got going. It's going to be a great day of celebration for everybody, St. Patrick's Day is one of those cornerstones of the entertainment and hospitality industry. I think you're going to see a very successful and very exciting St. Patrick's Day in downtown Windsor."



Agostino says this weekend will provide a nice shot in the arm for the businesses, but he also hopes people are taking care of themselves.



"This is something that people have to be ready for, I'm sure people have been training hard getting ready for it. Just make sure you're drinking some water and mixing in some good grub. Get some sandwiches in you, get some good Irish meals. Just make sure you're taking care of yourself, but make sure you're going out there to celebrate," he said.



Outside of hoping people have a good time, Agostino was also quick to say he hopes everyone is safe, not to drink and drive, and figure out how they're going to get to and from wherever they're going.



For anyone looking for somewhere to go either tonight or Sunday night, Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island has a St. Patrick's Day guide on their website.

