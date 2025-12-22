An apartment fire is now out in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to the Villa Montecassino complex in the 900 block of Windsor Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

Five fire engines, Windsor Police, and EMS responded to the blaze.

The fire was located on the second floor of the building in a single unit, but was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported.

Kirk Rowse, district chief for Windsor Fire, says the one unit was heavily damaged.

"There's no contact with that occupant at this time, but there was nobody home."

Rowse says a number of engines responded.

"That's a typical response to an apartment fire, it's an upgraded apartment fire. Basically we saw the smoke from Station 1."

The cause and damage estimate of the fire is still under investigation.

Windsor Police state they are also investigating.