An Aug. 17 storm that blew through the Wheatley area has been confirmed as an EF0 microburst.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), the storm blew through Coatsworth, Ont. around 4 a.m. and caused structural damage to a large drive shed — the damage was rated at the upper end of EF0.

An NTP ground and drone survey showed to crops and items blown downwind, including a trampoline.

Estimated maximum wind speeds were 130 km/h, with damage found over an area approximately 500 m long and up to 300 m wide.

No injuries were reported.