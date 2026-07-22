Dowie backs Buy Canadian approach as tariff fight continues

A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queens Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queens Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

As Canada prepares for another round of U.S. tariffs next month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province won’t lift its ban on American alcohol sales at the LCBO.

Ford made the comments Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Canada of unfairly discriminating against American products, including autos, alcohol and dairy.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the Ford government considers the measure an important bargaining chip in the ongoing trade dispute.

“Premier Ford has been consistent in that when the tariffs are off, that’s when the liquor will show up on shelves again,” Dowie said.

He argues the province still needs a way to push back against U.S. trade measures.

“The moment that we decide that we’re going to give up this tool in the toolbox to demonstrate our displeasure with the American decisions is the day that we get walked all over again. So that will not change,” Dowie said.

“Premier Ford has been very clear. The alcohol, American alcohol will stay off the shelves until the United States lifts its tariffs.”

The province has reportedly spent about $8 million storing U.S. liquor removed from LCBO shelves during the trade dispute.

However, Dowie says Ontarians should continue supporting Canadian-made products.

“I’d rather Ontarians buy Canadian and Ontario alcohol, and I believe that buying Canadian is the right approach,” he said.

“Offering American products for sale does not benefit Canadian producers.”

On Tuesday, nine provinces signed a deal to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol sales across Canada.

The agreement removes major interprovincial barriers, allowing brewers and distillers to ship products directly to consumers in participating provinces while broader internal trade reforms continue.