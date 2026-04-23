A pin for a great cause.

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County has brought back the Dove Pin Campaign to raise funds for those who receive compassionate end-of-life care within the community.

The Hospice Dove has been their symbol for over 45 years, with a nod at the care provided.

These pins are a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin and are a representation of not only Hospice, but the thousands of patients and families they've had privilege of caring for in Windsor-Essex.

These pins are designed and manufactured locally by Ground Effects LTD and Mega Mold International.

From April 23 to April 26, Hospice volunteers will be offering pins at 30 locations across Windsor-Essex including various Metro's, Shoppers Drug Mart's, Sobeys, Zehrs, Colasanti's, and more.

Katharen Bortolin, Executive Director of the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, says every dollar raised stays local.

"To give an idea, the unfunded portion, so the part that we have to fundraise for our Hospice residents for one night of care, so one patient and family that comes into our Hospice to be cared for, for one night we have to fundraise about $150. So, every loonie, every toonie, $5 bill, whatever anyone is able to donate through this campaign will help support patients and families in at our residence, or in their own home."

She says seeing the pins means so much to those who work, volunteer, or have had a loved one receive care at Hospice.

"There's something very tangible about the pin, and so through the course of the weekend as we're out and about, it's really moving to see the number of pins that people are wearing, but the other piece is to see people continue to wear them throughout the year... to see them show up on jackets, or golf bags, or different items that people carry with them, and the meaning behind it, it's very impactful for our team but I also think it's very important for our community."

Bortolin says if you're able to donate, or thank the volunteers, they would really appreciate it.

"On an average day at Hospice, the minimum number of people who are volunteering for our organization is between 50 or 60 a day. So, volunteers are very much also at the heart of Hospice and what we do... so if you do make a donation, we're so grateful, but if you see one of those volunteers, and on behalf of our community, you can thank them for what they're doing - we would appreciate that too."

In 2025, donations from the community saw over 10,000 pins handed out.

A list of locations where pins will be made available can be found by clicking here.