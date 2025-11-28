A local grocery store is looking for donations to give back this holiday season.

The Real Canadian Superstore Dougall Avenue location will once again be holding a Stuff the Bus campaign this upcoming weekend.

The grocery store has teamed up with the First Student busing company for the campaign to feed families in need.

The store and the bus company teamed up a few years ago to have the bus drop off St. Clair College and University of Windsor students to take part in discounted student nights.

Now they have teamed up again to stuff a bus with non-perishable food items and toys.

Matt McKeen, assistant store manager at the Dougall Superstore, says it's great to give back to the community.

"Our store is located in a lower income kind of area, so it's really nice to see we can give back and help out the community in any way that we can. And not only through aggressive pricing and price matching at the store, but also just these kind of donation events."

He says donations will be accepted in front of the store location.

"Non food perishable items, toys are also accepted... just anything to really help the kids."

McKeen says the donations go right to those who need it.

"They're going to go to local families in need, so First Student has their own list of people and families that are in need, and then obviously local food banks."

The bus will be parked in front of the store on November 29 and 30.

Donations can be dropped off on the Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.