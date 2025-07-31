TORONTO — An Ontario court has found Premier Doug Ford's law to remove three Toronto bicycle lanes violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas says any removal or reconfiguration that takes away the physical separation of the bike lanes violates the Charter.

Cycle Toronto, the group leading the legal challenge, argued the law that enables the government to remove the bike lanes is arbitrary and puts lives at risk.

Ford sought to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue.

He made the pledge while campaigning in the snap election he won earlier this year, and blamed those lanes for contributing to increased traffic in the city.

Schabas previously ordered an injunction to keep the government's hands off those bike lanes until he rendered a decision.