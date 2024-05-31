TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.

Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building.



Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early to say if the shooting was motivated by hate or antisemitism and they have not arrested anyone yet.



Ford says the province will throw "every single resource" to fight antisemitism and all other forms of hate.



He says the perpetrators of the school shooting must be caught and thrown in jail.



The premier says people should not come to Canada if they're "going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this."

