TORONTO — An 18-year-old from Oshawa has been charged with dangerous driving after a collision with an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle that Premier Doug Ford was travelling in.

Ford said he was all right but the vehicle he was in got "hammered" when it was hit by another car Wednesday on Highway 401.

The collision happened as Ford was on his way back from an announcement at Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. The vehicle got "sideswiped," Ford said.

"We were just driving straight, next thing you know, you got hammered, just hammered," he said after taking some questions at the legislature about a virtual meeting he had with all of the premiers on Canada-U.S. relations.

"I'm OK. This head's like limestone. It's hard as a rock."

OPP say two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries. They added that the driver has a court appearance scheduled in Oshawa on Feb. 20.

Earlier, Ford suggested the driver of the other vehicle may have been seriously hurt, while a spokesperson for the premier said that driver is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The staff and OPP officers who were also in the premier's vehicle are OK as well, spokesperson Grace Lee said.

Ford was at Darlington to talk about a vision to supply both Canada and the United States with energy, in the face of American tariff threats.