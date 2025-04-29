TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he looks forward to working with Mark Carney's Liberals to meet a "crucial" moment for the province and for Canada.

Ford is calling on Carney to make good on promises to help tear down internal trade barriers and speed approvals for resource development projects, including in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario.

In a statement this morning, the premier also urged the new Liberal government to get infrastructure such as pipelines, highways and rail lines built to help Canadian goods get to market and reduce reliance on the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump had a looming presence in the federal campaign and in the provincial election that re-elected Ford two months ago.

Both Carney and Ford were pulled away from their campaigns to respond to American tariff announcements.

The federal Liberals were leading or elected in 168 seats when the counting was paused early Tuesday morning — just four seats short of a majority.