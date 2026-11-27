Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he owns a gun and would use it “in a heartbeat” if someone came inside his home and threatened his family.

Ford made the comment to reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday in the wake of a deadly home invasion that has shaken the city and raised questions about whether more can be done to curb violent home invasions.

“I am a legal gun owner, and I would use it in a heartbeat if someone came in with a gun, ready to shoot up my house, my family,” Ford said. “Like I said, I’ll blow the guy right through the front door.”

Police have confirmed that one or more suspects broke into a home on Poplar Plains Road, near St. Clair Avenue West, at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and shot one of the residents.

The victim, identified by police as 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The homicide comes just weeks after another home invasion in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood where three residents were shot and a fourth was a struck by a hammer.

Speaking with reporters, Ford said people should use whatever they can to protect their families if someone is breaking into their home.

“Use anything. Use a knife, use a baseball bat, use anything you can to protect your family,” he said.

Ford noted that he keeps his gun and ammunition locked at home, in separate areas. Ford’s office says he has been a legal gun owner for four decades and owns a hunting rifle.

“I’m just telling you what I would do,” Ford said when asked whether he was encouraging others to go out and get guns as well. “I would protect my family, and I bet I can line up 100 people that have young children – they would do anything to protect their family.”

Earlier in the day, Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said he would be sending a letter to the federal government asking them to open the criminal code “as it respects a person’s right of self-defence and defense of property.”

Speaking with reporters in Ottawa, Liberal MP Ruby Sahota, who serves as secretary of state for combatting crime, said Ford’s comments were “not helpful.”

“I think there has been confusion over whether Canadians have this right to self-defence, and I want to make it clear that Canadians do have the right to self-defence,” Sahota said. “And somewhere along the way in this conversation, I think people have been led to believe that there’s nothing they can do to protect themselves, and that’s not true.”

She added Canadians “can definitely use reasonable force to protect themselves,” in a home invasion.

Toronto mayor ‘angry’ and fearful

Mayor Olivia Chow also spoke about the recent violent home invasions at a press conference earlier on Thursday, telling reporters that they have left her feeling “angry” and fearful.

Chow, suspect vehicle In this combination photo, a suspect vehicle in a deadly home invasion near Casa Loma in pictured right, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is pictured left. (Toronto Police Service handout)

“This is the second violent home invasion in our city in less than a month. Home invasions have increased and people are frightened. I have heard it, neighbours checking their locks, families lying awake at every sound in the middle of the night and people asking ‘am I safe in my own bed, in my own home?’ That fear is real, I feel it too and I am angry,” Chow said.

“Your home is supposed to be one place where you can let your guard down. No one in this city should be awake wondering if someone is going to break through their door.”

Suspect vehicle identified

Chow’s comments on Thursday came as police identified the vehicle believed to be involved in the Poplar Plains Road homicide.

Suspect vehicle Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion near Casa Loma. (Toronto Police Service handout)

The vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with winter tires and metal rims.

Speaking with reporters, Chow said that the people responsible for the murder “must be found and they must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police previously told CP24 that Eckert was the son of the homeowner. Friends described him an a well-known member of the Toronto music scene and a a beloved pedal steel guitarist.

“To Michael’s family: I am so sorry. You were in your own home where you should have been safe. To his friends and everyone that shared the stage with him: Toronto grieves with you,” Chow said Thursday.

Michael Eckert Michael Eckert, 39, is Toronto's 37th homicide victim of 2026. (Toronto police handout)

No arrests have been made in the home invasion and police have not provided any suspect descriptions.

Eckert’s death marks Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2026.

Wednesday’s incident marked the 111th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year, representing a 29 per cent increase from the same time period last year.

Opposition says Ford comments ‘irresponsible’

In a statement, Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said the force would not comment directly on the premier’s remarks, but said people have the right to defend themselves and their families in their own homes.

“The priority of police is always the preservation of life. Home invasions are extremely dangerous situations because those committing them are often young, unpredictable and armed,” Sayer said in a statement. “Every circumstance is different, and we recognize that people who find themselves in these terrifying situations may have to make split-second decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

However she added police “continue to emphasize is the importance of calling 9-1-1 as soon as it is safe to do so” and doing everything possible to keep safe until police arrive.

“No one should ever find themselves in a position where they are forced to defend their life in their own home,” Sayer said.

Speaking with reporters, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called Ford’s comments “irresponsible” and “beneath the premier.”

“Everybody, no matter where you live in this province, should be able to feel safe in your own home. And I think it is unacceptable that Doug Ford thinks that the only answer to this is that every man, woman, and child should arm themselves,” Stiles said. “That is not the province of Ontario that I want to live in. “

She said instead of writing letters to the federal government and talking about buying weapons, Ford could be getting more criminals off the streets by clearing court backlogs and doing more to target the roots of violent crime.

“We are letting the bad guys out too soon because of these packed courts, and he can do something about that and refuses to take responsibility,” Stiles said.

Other opposition leaders sounded a similar note.

“People don’t need advice, they need action,” Liberal MP John Fraser said. “The premier funds the police, controls the courts, controls the jails. People don’t need advice that says ‘you’re on your own, I can’t protect you,’ because that’s essentially what he said.”

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said he would have advised people to call police.

“I don’t understand why he (Ford) isn’t saying ‘trust police, call police, protect your family,’ and instead he’s suggesting you should shoot people,” Schreiner said.